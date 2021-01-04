© 2021 WFAE
Who Is Us: Defining American Identity

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published January 4, 2021
The American flag flies above the White House in Washington, DC.
It’s no secret that the United States is a nation divided. Political polarization and one of the most divisive presidencies in modern history have seen the rifts in American society deepen significantly.

Who Is Us?,” a research project from the Aspen Institute and the Democracy Fund, centers on the idea that severe fragmentation of American society is a direct threat to our democracy.

At the project’s core is the belief that in order to promote cohesion, the American people should look closely at the multiple narratives that define the American story. If Americans do that, we can form a more cohesive understanding of the contours of American identity.

Who are we as a nation? And who do we need to be going forward?

Rupert Allman