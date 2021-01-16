© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dedicated Men Of Zion: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published January 16, 2021 at 5:00 AM EST

Every January, I attendat a New York City nightclub and see some of the most fantastic music I'll experience all year. Now, given the pandemic's challenges and the hardening of international borders, NPR Music and globalFEST moved the 2021 edition from the nightclub to your screen of choice and shared the festival with the world. We called itTiny Desk Meets globalFEST. We presented 16 artists in intimate settings (often behind desks donning globes), all hosted by African superstarAngélique Kidjo.

Dedicated Men of Zion come to you from their backyard barbecue in North Carolina, bringing with them an electrified version of sacred gospel soul music. This family band (all related through blood or marriage) has been isolating together during the pandemic, and the members are excited to provide an uplifting note during difficult times. This performance took place during the opening night of our 2021 festival. --globalFEST

SET LIST

  • "Father, Guide Me, Teach Me"

  • "Can't Turn Me Around"

  • "It's A Shame"

    • MUSICIANS

  • Anthony "Amp" Daniels: vocals

  • Dexter Weaver: vocals

  • Antwan "Ace" Daniels: vocals

  • Marcus Sugg: vocals

  • Jaheim Daniels: drums

  • Aaron Adams: keyboard

  • Jerry Harrison: bass guitar

  • Mark Richardson: lead guitar

    • CREDITS

  • Producer: Aaron Greenhood

  • Video: Cornelius Lewis

  • Audio: The Sandwich Shoppe

    • Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST

    TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Bob Boilen

  • Video Producer: Morgan Noelle Smith

  • Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

  • Associate Producer: Bobby Carter

  • Tiny Production Team: Kara Frame, Maia Stern

  • Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey

  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

    • GLOBALFEST TEAM

  • Co-Directors: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, and Bill Bragin

  • 2021 Curators: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, Bill Bragin, and Viviana Benitez

  • Event Producer: Ian Thake

  • Host: Angélique Kidjo

  • Social Media Manager: Valerie French

  • Publicity: Brendan Gilmartin, Chart Room Media

  • Legal Services: Tamizdat

  • Legal Services: Duane Morris

  • Producer: THE OFFICE performing arts + film

  • Video Production: MODEMA Studios

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    Music
    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
    See stories by Bob Boilen