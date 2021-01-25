The Life And Work Of Ida B. Wells

Ida B. Wells was a pioneering Black journalist. While she’s been remembered as a dedicated reporter and fierce advocate for change in the United States, a new generation of activists and journalists have also embraced her story. In 2020, Ida B. Wells-Barnett was awarded a posthumous Pulitzer Prize.

Find a copy of Southern Horrors, by Ida B. Wells-Barnett here.

Her contributions touched nearly every facet of American life: from investigative journalism to education, to entrepreneurship to civil rights.

Now, her great-grandaughter, author and educator Michelle Duster, has published a biography about her great-grandmother’s life and accomplishments.

What does Ida B. Wells-Barnett’s legacy mean to the nation? And what does it mean for Duster? We talk to her and journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones about those questions and more.

