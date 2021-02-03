© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New York Town Backs Down On Fight Against Toilet Gardens

Published February 3, 2021 at 5:56 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The First Amendment is in the toilet or, rather, it protects Hank Robar, who placed several toilets filled with flowers on his property in Potsdam, N.Y. His toilet gardens started as a protest years ago, and he now calls it art. Last year, the village ordered him to remove it.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

HANK ROBAR: I hired a lawyer, and I figured I'd let the law takes its own way.

INSKEEP: WWNY reports the case went to federal court, and the village backed down. So Robar is free for now to keep his property full of flushers. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition