Sen. Michael Bennet On The COVID-19 Relief Package And Child Poverty

There’s a lot in the COVID-19 relief package on its way to President Joe Biden’s desk. Many eligible Americans are anxiously awaiting their $1,400 stimulus checks.

But there’s another measure in the legislation that could offer some support to struggling parents. The provision temporarily raises the child tax credit. One analysis says the direct payment to parents could cut child poverty in half.

Now, Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado is pushing legislation that would make this expanded child tax credit permanent.

What would this tax credit do for American families if extended? We’re talking with Sen. Bennet about that and more.

