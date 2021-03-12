Louder Than A Riot: Lyrics On Trial

For decades, rap lyrics have been used in court cases to try and put rappers behind bars. It's weak evidence, prejudicial prosecution and a tactic that's only used against hip-hop. From Mac Phipps and C Murder to Snoop Dogg and Drakeo The Ruler, this playlist explores one of themes found in Louder Than A Riot, a podcast from NPR Music thatreveals the interconnected rise of hip-hop and mass incarceration.

Subscribe to the podcast. Stream the playlist onApple MusicandSpotify.

