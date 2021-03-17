© 2021 WFAE
Wells Fargo Site Crashes As Customers Try To See If They've Received Stimulus Payments

By Chris Arnold
Published March 17, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT
Wells Fargo customers are complaining they can't see whether they received their stimulus checks because of an online banking outage.
Wells Fargo customers trying to find out if their stimulus payments had arrived today instead found their mobile app not working and online accounts not accessible. The bank says the outage is due to high volumes and won't affect the electronic deposit of the stimulus money.

"We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing issues with our online banking this morning," the bank said in a tweet. "This does not affect stimulus payments with a March 17 effective date which were credited to accounts today. Thanks for your patience. "

Some customers were expressing frustration on Twitter.

A Wells Fargo spokesperson said in a statement, "we are working to address the issue as quickly as possible."

Meanwhile, the Treasury Department has released a report saying that 90 million stimulus payments have been sent so far totaling more than $242 billion. The majority of those payments were made electronically by direct deposit. Treasury says it has also mailed roughly 150,000 physical checks worth approximately $442 million.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Chris Arnold
NPR correspondent Chris Arnold is based in Boston. His reports are heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazines Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition. He joined NPR in 1996 and was based in San Francisco before moving to Boston in 2001.
