Dominion Voting Systems has filed a $1.6 billion dollar defamation lawsuit against Fox News. They say the broadcaster deliberately aired false claims about Dominion in a bid to boost ratings during the 2020 election.

The suit comes one month after Smartmatic, another voting-technology company, filed similar litigation. Legal experts say the lawsuits could force some guardrails on Fox News and other broadcasters accused of spreading disinformation. But defamation suits are notoriously difficult to win.

We ask Dominion’s legal counsel why they’re filing now and what the endgame may be.

We also invited Fox News to participate. They declined to join the conversation but sent this statement.

“FOX News Media is proud of our 2020 election coverage, which stands in the highest tradition of American journalism, and will vigorously defend against this baseless lawsuit in court.”

