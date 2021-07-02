© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

McClenney (Feat. St. Panther), 'Kerosene'

By Bobby Carter
Published July 2, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT

Maybe because it's the summertime and I'm feeding into the urge to unwind, but songs like McClenney's "Kerosene" are the wave I'm on all season. The part-R&B, part-alt rock jam featuring singer/producer St. Panther is deceptively provocative in analyzing societal woes and our role in them. You'll only catch what the Ellicott City, Md., native is throwing lyrically through repeated listens, and in the case of this breezy groove, it's more than OK.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Music
Bobby Carter
See stories by Bobby Carter