Black Motion: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

Black Motion's Tiny Desk (home) concert, recorded at the former residence of Nelson Mandela, feels like a spiritual sound bath. The South African production duo turntablist Bongani Mohosana of the Zulu tribe and percussionist Thabo Mabogwane of Sotho tribe — open their set with "Mayibuye iAfrica," a cry for Africa to return to its culture and history.

This Afro-House set is brought to life thanks to several featured vocalists and guest musicians. Afro-House has spread joy and healing across the country of South Africa, transcending local boundaries to become a thriving global dance phenomenon. In my experience, Its indigenous sounds and percussive rhythms drench the soul and heart with healing powers and cultivate communion with the infinite.

South African singer Msaki makes her third appearance in our (home) concert series, after earlier credits with Black Coffee and our Coming 2 America special. She lends her vocals to "Marry Me," a soulful jam from Black Motion's 2020 album, The Healers: The Last Chapter. "Imali," featuring Nokwazi, soothes the lingering remnants of pandemic fears, while Tabia closes with the lilting "Prayer for Rain."

SET LIST

"Mayibuye iAfrica"

"Rainbow"

"Joy Joy" (feat. Brenden Praise)

"Marry Me" (feat. Msaki)

"Imali" (feat. Nokwazi)

"Prayer For Rain" (feat. Tabia)

MUSICIANS

Thabo Roy Mabogwane: percussion, producer

Bongani Mohosana: DJ, producer, music director

Brenden Praise: vocals

Msaki: vocals

Nokwazi: vocals

Tabia: vocals

Almotie "Alie-keyz" Mtombeni: keys, synths, vocoder, auto-vocals, piano

Lifa "Sir_Lifa" Mavuso: guitar

Siyabonga Hosana Magagula: bass, synth, bass

Lusindiso "Jojo" Zondani: backing vocals, tenor

Gugu Shezi: backing vocals, soprano

Noxolo Radebe: backing vocals, alto

CREDITS

Video: NS Production (Sakhile Fakude, Zolani Phakade and Ndumiso Buthelezi), Moses N Mokgoko, Thamsanqa Fakazi

Audio: Katlego Katt Masoga, Bodega Bros ( Vukile Nonkonyana and Thina Fonya)

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Abby O'Neill

Video Producer: Maia Stern

Audio Mastering: Andy Huether

Associate Producer: Bobby Carter

Tiny Production Team: Bob Boilen, Kara Frame, Josh Rogosin, Gabrielle Pierre

Executive Producer: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

