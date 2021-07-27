While Finishing Up An Album, Kanye West Has A Unique Living Arrangement

SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

Did you ever fall asleep in the library while writing a paper? Well, it kind of seems like Kanye West is doing something like that. The AP reports that the rapper is living inside a stadium in Atlanta while completing his 10th studio album. "Donda" was supposed to be released last Friday. Now it's due August 6. Kanye had a listening party for the album at the stadium. And now he's living there - a real-life Phantom of the Opera.

