The News Roundup — International

Published August 5, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT
Krystsina Tsimanouskaya of Belarus, Beth Dobbin of Great Britain and Schillonie Calvert-powell of Jamaica compete in the Women's 200 metres heats.
The World Health Organization called for a moratorium on vaccine booster shots in developed nations through September to allow for poorer countries to have access to doses. The White House however says that is a false choice and that the world can provide doses to those nations while providing booster shots for Americans.

Belarusian sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya refused orders to fly home early from the Olympics after she made comments criticizing her Olympics coaches on social media. She’s now in Poland where she has been given a humanitarian visa.

Protesters in Lebanon have taken to the streets to mark the one-year anniversary of the Beirut port explosion. President Biden pledges an additional $100 million in humanitarian aid.

