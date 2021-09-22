Let's Eat Grandma, 'Hall Of Mirrors'

Before childhood friends Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth turned their attention toward stretching the constraints of and reshaping pop music as Let's Eat Grandma, the duo undertook a number of creative pursuits together, from treehouse construction to amateur filmmaking. "It's our way of processing the world," Hollingworth told NPR back in 2017.

On "Hall of Mirrors," the duo prismatically processes pristine pop the same way the mind's eye reflects and refracts images; what's real is nearly indistinguishable from the imaginary. With a stuttering synth chorus accented by shimmering flourishes, the track is a welcome return for Walton and Hollingworth, who despite the period of dormancy, still seem to be at the top of the pop game.

