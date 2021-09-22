The Babble On Booster Shots

New data released by Johnson & Johnson shows that a booster shot two months after the first dose of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine increases protection against the disease by 20 percent.

This is good news, but some of us expected to be in a different spot with boosters by now—including President Joe Biden.

Last month, Biden said the booster rollout for all adults would start this week.But the FDA has yet to make a final decision on boosters. In fact, an FDA expert panel has already voted against booster shots for the general population.

So who can get a booster shot? And what happens to those who want one, but aren’t eligible? We answer your booster questions.

