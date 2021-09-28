What Happens When The World Is Low On Natural Gas?

There’s a growing problem concerning something you can’t see but we all rely on.

Natural gas.

More of us than ever rely on it to heat our homes and power our businesses, but supplies are low.Around the world, nations are trying to outbid one another for the stuff, and the crunch will get worse when temperatures drop.

In Europe, storage facilities are at historically low levels for this time of year. Gas prices there have soared by almost 500 percent and are trading at a near-record.

What could that all mean for our energy bills this winter?

