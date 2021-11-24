This Thanksgiving, millions can look forward to a drive that will take far too long and cost far too much.

The White House announced the Department of Energy will release fifty million barrels of the country’s strategic oil reserve, often called the SPR.

That is an unprecedented amount and President Joe Biden says it will help combat high energy prices as we enter the busy holiday travel period.

Bill Clinton was the last president to tap the oil reserve 21 years ago. What can we expect to happen this time?

Michael Webber is the author of “Power Trip: The Story of Energy.” He is a Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Texas at Austin.

