Otis Hart
Welp, here we are again. When I placed Fred again.. and The Blessed Madonna's "Marea (We've Lost Dancing)" in my Top 10 Songs of 2021 in late November, I thought of it as a poignant relic of a bygone era. Now, thanks to the omicron variant, I won't be getting those hugs with friends on the dancefloor just yet. The song's message remains frustratingly relevant: If we can live through these next six months, what happens next will be marvelous. Mask up, boost thyself and stay safe. We gon' make it through.
Top 10 Albums of 2021
1. Jazmine Sullivan, Heaux Tales
2. Flyying Colours, Fantasy Country
3. Carly Pearce, 29: Written In Stone
4. Ghetts, Conflict Of Interest
5. Native Soul, Teenage Dream
6. Yasmin Williams, Urban Driftwood
7. Koreless, Agor
8. Hamish Hawk, Heavy Elevator
9. Karine Polwart & Dave Milligan, Still As Your Sleeping
10. Massage, Still Life
Top 10 Songs of 2021
1. Porter Robinson, "Musician"
2. Petal Supply (feat. umru, DJ Himera & trndytrndy), "1"
3. Wet Leg, "Chaise Longue"
4. Cassandra Jenkins, "Hard Drive"
5. Sun-EL Musician (feat. Simmy), "Higher"
6. Fred again.. (feat. The Blessed Madonna), "Marea (We've Lost Dancing)"
7. Spice (feat. Shaggy & Sean Paul), "Go Down Deh"
8. Carly Pearce, "Diamondback"
9. Indigo De Souza, "Hold U"
10. Turnstile, "HOLIDAY"
