Endea Owens and the Cookout, live at Dizzy's Club

When we spoke to bassist Endea Owens earlier this year, just before a virtual concert, she told us: "Every time I get to play music, I get giddy inside and I can't wait to go on this discovery. The only thing that would have made it better is the audience — but even without that, I was thankful for the experience." On Sept. 25, the award-winning bassist — a member of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's house band Stay Human, led by Jon Batiste — got her wish.

Performing at Dizzy's Club with her band The Cookout, Owens served the in-person audience a piping hot set. Literally sparkling, Owens captivated the room with her masterful playing and exuberant charm. This selection from that performance features two of Owens' original compositions, "Feel Good" and "Cycles" as well as "Moanin'," a Bobby Timmons classic.

Listen to our radio episode to learn more about the Detroit native, including the inspirational story of Owens' upbringing and the way she gave back to her community over the course of the pandemic.

Musicians

Endea Owens: bandleader, bass; Irwin Hall, alto saxophone; John Davis, drums; Jeffery Miller, trombone; Keith Brown, piano; Kalí Rodriguez, trumpet.

Set List

"Feel Good" (Endea Owens)

"Moanin'" (Bobby Timmons)

"Cycles" (Endea Owens)

Credits

Producers: Justin Bias, Nikki Birch; Webcast Director: Jim Sapione; Live Mix Engineer: Rob Macomber; Camera Operator: Rob Curtain; Production & Lighting Design: Zakaria Al-Alami; Editor: Mitra I. Arthur; Project Manager: Suraya Mohamed; Senior Producers: Nikki Birch, Alex Ariff; Supervising Editor: Keith Jenkins; Senior Director of NPR Music: Keith Jenkins; Executive Producers: Gabrielle Armand, Anya Grundmann.

