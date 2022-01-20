The News Roundup — Domestic

The post-holiday omicron wave seems to have crested as case totals in states across the nation are beginning to fall. COVID-related deaths, however, are still high, totaling approximately 2,000 a day.

The Democrats failed in the Senate to pass voting rights reforms and end the filibuster. Now there are questions of what’s next for President Joe Biden’s agenda.

Despite former President Donald Trump’s requests to the contrary, the Supreme Court has cleared the release of documents from his administration to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

We cover the most important stories from around the country on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

