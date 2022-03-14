© 2022 WFAE
Lo Moon recreates the feeling of its live shows on 'A Modern Life'

By Raina Douris,
Kimberly Junod
Published March 14, 2022

Around the release its debut album in 2018, Lo Moon toured a lot. And when the band set out to make its sophomore album, A Modern Life, the members wanted to recreate the feeling of their live shows. But then ... Well, you know the story: Everything shut down. Live shows were cancelled thanks to the pandemic. Lo Moon had to wait and wait before it could bring those new songs to a real, live audience. And that makes what you'll hear in this World Cafe session very special.

In this session, World Cafe sat down with Lo Moon singer Matt Lowell right after the band performed in front of an audience at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia. It was the first time the band had played for a live audience since the pandemic began. It also happened to be the day A Modern Life was released.

Hear the complete session in the audio player above and watch the band's performance of "Expectations" via NPR Live Sessions above.

Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She was also involved with Canada's highest music honors: hosting the Polaris Music Prize Gala from 2017 to 2019, as well as serving on the jury for both that award and the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
Kimberly Junod
