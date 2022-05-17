Fontaines D.C.: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

Filmed in Chicago's beautiful brick Irish American Heritage Center during a recent tour, this four-song set begins with Fontaines D.C. singer Grian Chatten in the stacks at the center's library, playing a button accordion and singing the mordant ballad "The Couple Across the Way" as cellist Maureen Dunne and violist Isaac Henry accompany him. An emotional touchstone on the band's latest album, Skinty Fia, it's a taste of an unfinished Fontaines project: the Irish group originally planned to release a double set with half traditionally-styled tunes and half the searing, atmospheric post-punk that makes this third LP the band's best.

But we won't stay here in the quiet, unsettled heart. Chatten ambles over to the library's open area, where the band is set up alongside members of the Northwestern University Choir to perform "In ár gCroíthe go deo." The eerie blend of the choir's harmonies and the band's droning, building rhythms moves this music from storytelling to poetry. The song is a keen: an Irish lament for a dead woman whose family wanted the song's title phrase inscribed on her grave but were thwarted when officials in their English hometown demanded a translation. "Gone is the night, gone is the day," Chatten sings through gritted teeth as the choir and his bandmates chant those lost Irish words. Another library corner offers a dynamic shift, as Carlos O'Connell leads the tender, drifting "Big Shot" with delicate keyboard. Then it's back to the noise with "Nabokov" — the perfect tune for tearing up an archive — and a final surprise sends the set into happy chaos.

SET LIST

"The Couple Across The Way"

"In ár gCroíthe go deo"

"Big Shot"

"Nabokov"

MUSICIANS

Grian Chatten: vocals, accordion

Carlos O'Connell: guitar, keyboard

Conor Curley: guitar, backing vocals

Conor Deegan III: bass guitar, backing vocals

Tom Coll: drums

Maureen Dunne: cello

Isaac Henry: viola

Choir:

Tom Avery

Joe Blanchard

Emily Ann Brooks

Peter Carroll

Martina Cavard Blanco

Mariana Leone

Maddie Mazzella

Emily Somé

Jackson Owen

Olivia Whitmer

CREDITS

Produced and Directed by Jamie Fleischel and Josh Modell

Cameras by Corey Lillard, Matt Carroll, John Sedivy

Recorded by Chris Butterworth

Monitors by Mat Acreman

Audio mixed by Dan and Orla Carey

String arrangements by Violeta Vicci

Vocal Consultant: Melissa Foster

Thank you to the Irish American Heritage Center in Chicago

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Bob Boilen

Video Producer: Kara Frame

Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

Tiny Production Team: Bobby Carter, Joshua Bryant, Michael Zamora, Maia Stern, Ashley Pointer

VP, NPR Music: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.