Will the Inflation Reduction Act... reduce inflation?

What was once the Build Back Better Act has become the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

The name change is indicative of the shifting winds on Capitol Hill… not to mention the legislation’s new focus on taxing wealthy corporations.

The bill will also aim to make health care and prescription drugs more affordable and mitigate the damage from climate change.

This time around, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin appears to be on board. But is that enough to pass the bill? And if it is passed… will it actually reduce inflation?

