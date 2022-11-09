Kiwi Jr. expands its sonic palette on its second album, 'Chopper'

Kiwi Jr. wanted to invoke a feeling — not of location or mood, but of time; specifically, that time between sunset and sunrise. For their third album, Chopper, the Toronto band wanted to capture the feeling of nighttime. Some artists are tailor-made for being played in the evening, but Kiwi Jr.'s first two albums were straight ahead indie rock, so making Chopper would be a different type of undertaking.

In this session, Jeremy Gaudet and Brian Murphy from the band join me to talk about how they approached making the record by expanding their sonic palette with the help of Wolf Parade's Dan Boeckner.

