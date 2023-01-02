George Santos isn't who he said he was. What do we know for sure?

Last year, Republican Representative-elect George Santos flipped a Democratic House seat in New York.

But it’s clear he misled voters about his work and educational history. Also, his family’s heritage, his business dealings – even his own religion.

The fabrications have raised questions about whether Mr. Santos will be allowed to take his seat when Congress convenes tomorrow. Or thrown out once he’s sworn in.

We talk to NPR’s Brian Mann about the story.

