The importance of the latest global biodiversity pledge

WAMU 88.5 | By Amanda Williams
Published January 2, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST
View of the Kaieteur Falls, located at the Kaieteur National Park which sits in a section of the Amazon rainforest in the Potaro-Siparuni region of Guyana.
View of the Kaieteur Falls, located at the Kaieteur National Park which sits in a section of the Amazon rainforest in the Potaro-Siparuni region of Guyana.

It’s 2023 and we’re still trying to solve the climate crisis. But there’s hope.

At December’s United Nations Biodiversity Summit, 190 countries came up with an ambitious agreement toprotect some of the most important biodiversity around the world.

But there’s a lot left to do to protect our planet’s crucial ecosystems. We dig into what’s included in this global framework, and what really counts as conservation anyway.

Amanda Williams