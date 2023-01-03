© 2023 WFAE
COVID is changing how our brains tell time

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published January 3, 2023 at 8:40 AM EST

How do our brains process time? 

The answer is complicated. Emotions, stress, and trauma can all impact internal clocks. And the more memories our brains create, the longer a period of time can seem. 

That’s why we hear reports of time slowing down in near-death experiences. And it’s why we feel like the years go by quicker as we age. 

And when we experience periods of upheaval in our lives, like a global pandemic, our relationship with time can change drastically. 

The ways that COVID has impacted our perception of time is the focus of Ruth Ogden’s latest research. We sit down with her, and our panel of experts, to discuss processing time, changing life plans, and coping with the feeling of lost time.

