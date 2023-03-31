The News Roundup - Domestic

A shooter entered and attacked an elementary school in Nashville this week, killing three children and three adults. President Joe Biden said he could do no more on his own to address gun violence and asked Congress to act. Republicans signaled there was little more they were willing to do to address the issue.

OnWednesday, members of the Senate questioned interim Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz about the company’s labor practices during a hearing before the Health, Education,Labor,and Pensions Committee.

Top Republicans and Democrats are struggling to agree on the debt ceiling.No meaningful negotiationsseem to behappening between President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as the June 5 deadline approaches.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5