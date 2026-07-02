Charlotte Museum of History cancels July 4 naturalization ceremony amid immigration enforcement concerns

The Charlotte Museum of History's annual Independence Day naturalization ceremony will not take place this year after immigration enforcement concerns prompted organizers to pause the event.

A person with knowledge of the event told WFAE the museum was advised not to host this year's naturalization ceremony due to concerns about immigration enforcement. The museum says the safety of the community was more important than holding the event on July 4.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services told WFAE the museum has expressed interest in hosting a naturalization ceremony later this year and that the agency looks forward to coordinating one in the future.

The museum has hosted naturalization ceremonies on Independence Day for years. Last year, dozens of people from countries including Germany, Ghana and Mexico took the oath of U.S. citizenship at the museum.

The museum will remain open on Independence Day, including its American Revolution exhibit.