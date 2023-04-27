Should businesses be required to accept cash? NC House bill says yes

N.C. House lawmakers want to stop businesses from refusing to accept cash payments.

Some shops and restaurants have gone cashless, requiring people to pay with a credit card. The practice caught on during the COVID-19 pandemic as merchants opted for contactless payments to reduce the spread of the virus.

But Rep. Brenden Jones, R-Columbus, says that discriminates against people who don’t have access to a bank account.

“Folks have went in to get things as simple as a ham sandwich and a Coke with $5, and they’ve been turned away,” he said. “This is just saying the paper tender was, by the federal government, legal tender for all debts public and private.”

Businesses wouldn’t be required to accept bills larger than $50, and they wouldn’t be allowed to charge customers using cash a higher price than those paying with a card. The mandates wouldn’t apply to vending machines or other self-service transactions where an employee isn’t present to make change.

House Bill 20 passed its first committee hearing on Thursday without any opposition.

It was one of several finance-related bills that House committees approved on Thursday morning. Among the others:

