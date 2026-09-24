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Charlotte to host final stop of Joy & Justice Tour celebrating Black women and girls

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published September 24, 2026 at 5:47 PM EDT
The Joy and Justice tour will make its final stop on a nine-city Southern tour on Sunday in Charlotte. The group’s goal is to organize, inform, and celebrate Black women and girls.
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The Joy & Justice Tour will make its final stop on a nine-city Southern tour Sunday in Charlotte. The group’s goal is to organize, inform, and celebrate Black women and girls.

The philanthropic group Southern Black Girls and Women Consortium will make its final stop of a nine-city Southern tour Sunday in Charlotte. The tour aims to spotlight and celebrate community members.

The Joy & Justice Tour connects people across the South through music, journaling, and a solidarity walk. The Southern Black Girls and Women Consortium organized the tour. The organization, founded in 2017, raises money and awards philanthropic grants in 13 Southern states.

Executive Director Chanceé Lundy said the tour creates a place where Black women and girls feel seen. "No one is talking about how you talk, or judging you," Lundy said. "You are standing in a space of love, and you're standing in a space where your culture is being celebrated."

The tour began in June and has stopped in cities including Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Charleston, West Virginia. Organizers have partnered with groups such as Black Girl Film Camp, Johnson C. Smith University, and Black Voters Matter to provide information and opportunities.

"We're telling them we see you; this is an opportunity to be in celebration, and also, we have an experience that's created for you," Lundy said.

The event starts at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Ranson Middle School in north Charlotte.

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Elvis Menayese
Elvis Menayese is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race and equity for WFAE.
See stories by Elvis Menayese