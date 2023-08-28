© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In photos: Around UNC's Chapel Hill campus after a faculty member was shot and killed

WUNC | By WUNC News
Published August 28, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT
FBI agents assess the crime scene where a UNC faculty member was shot and killed.
Matt Ramey
/
For WUNC
FBI agents assess the crime scene where a UNC-Chapel Hill faculty member was shot and killed on Monday, August 28, 2023.

Freelance photographer Matt Ramey was on assignment for WUNC at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill after a gunman shot and killed a faculty member in a science building on Monday, August 28, 2023. Here are photos from around campus after officials gave the all-clear.

NC Highway Patrol at UNC after a shooting of a faculty member.
Matt Ramey
/
For WUNC
Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol stand guard at UNC-Chapel Hill after a shooting of a faculty member on Monday, August 28, 2023.
FBI at UNC after a shooting of a faculty member.
Matt Ramey
/
For WUNC
An FBI agent at UNC-Chapel Hill after a shooting left one faculty member dead on Monday, August 28, 2023.
FBI at UNC after a shooting of a faculty member.
Matt Ramey
/
For WUNC
An FBI Evidence Response Team at UNC-Chapel Hill after a gunman shot and killed a faculty member inside Caudill Labs.
Students walk an uncharacteristically empty path at UNC following a shooting of a faculty member.
Matt Ramey
/
For WUNC
Students walk an uncharacteristically empty path at UNC following a shooting of a faculty member on Monday, August 28, 2023. Students and faculty barricaded themselves in dorm rooms, offices and classrooms until the lockdown was lifted around 4:15 p.m.
UNC Police and FBI on the scene after a shooting of a faculty member at UNC Chapel Hill.
Matt Ramey
/
For WUNC
UNC Police and FBI officials on the scene after a shooting of a faculty member at UNC Chapel Hill on Monday, August 28, 2023. About two hours after the first alert went out, officers were still arriving in droves, with about 50 police vehicles at the scene and helicopters circling over the school.
FBI agents enter the crime scene at UNC where a faculty member was shot and killed.
Matt Ramey
/
For WUNC
FBI agents enter the crime scene at UNC where a faculty member was shot and killed on Monday, August 28, 2023.
Caudill Labs, the scene of a shooting of a faculty member at UNC.
Matt Ramey
/
For WUNC
A sign outside Caudill Labs, the scene of a fatal shooting of a faculty member at UNC on Monday, August 28, 2023.
A UNC student passes police and crime scene tape at Caudill Labs following a shooting of a faculty member.
Matt Ramey
/
For WUNC
A UNC student passes police and crime scene tape at Caudill Labs following a shooting of a faculty member on Monday, August 28, 2023.

WUNC News
Stories, features and more by WUNC News Staff. Also, features and commentary not by any one reporter.
See stories by WUNC News