CMS names Myers Park High's Bob Folk Principal of the Year

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools surprised Myers Park High School Principal Robert Folk on Thursday morning by naming him the district’s 2027 Principal of the Year.

Students gathered on the Myers Park campus quad, cheering and waving cutouts of Folk’s face as Acting Superintendent Melissa Balknight announced the honor.

“It is my pleasure to announce that your principal, Bob Folk, is the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools 2027 Principal of the Year,” Balknight told the crowd.

Folk has spent 35 years as an educator, including 21 years as a principal.

He became principal of Myers Park High School in 2021 after serving as principal of Alexander Graham Middle School since 2010.

According to state data, Myers Park exceeded its academic growth goals during the last school year. Folk said the school’s success comes from a strong sense of community among students and staff.

“We create an environment of growth, but also an environment of joy and happiness, and an environment where they can see their bright futures,” Folk said. “Everyone at Myers Park should feel that they are seen and heard every day.”

Folk will now represent CMS in the competition for Wells Fargo Southwest Region Principal of the Year.