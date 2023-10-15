© 2023 WFAE
Ken Burns on 'The American Buffalo'

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published October 15, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT

Ken Burns has made a living documenting American life and culture. 

His first documentary, released in 1981, was about the Brooklyn Bridge. It scored him his first Academy Award nomination. 

It also introduced audiences to his style of filmmaking, which focused on sweeping deep dives into the depths of Americana – from presidents to wars to baseball to music icons.

His most recent documentary is “The American Buffalo.” It spans the animal’s 10,000-year history in America, its role in Native American culture, and its near extinction.

Arfie Ghedi