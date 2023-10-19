Arraignment delayed again for suspect charged with murdering Tupac Shakur

Duane "Keffe D" Davis, the suspect charged with murdering rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996, did not enter a plea in a Las Vegas court Thursday morning, because his legal representation isn't settled.

Davis' new attorney, Ross Goodman, asked the court for a two-week delay to confirm counsel. The judge, Tierra Jones, said that if Goodman and Davis are not ready by Nov. 2, she will appoint a public defender.

"In two weeks, we're going to get this case moving," Jones said.

This is the second time Davis' arraignment has been delayed because of lack of legal counsel.

Goodman is well known in Las Vegas as a criminal defense attorney. His mother, Carolyn Goodman, is the current third-term mayor of Las Vegas; his father, Oscar B. Goodman, also served three terms as the city's mayor.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.