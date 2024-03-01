The News Roundup - International

President Putin’s most outspoken critic has been laid to rest on the outskirts of Moscow. Thousands showed up to pay their respects to Alexei Navalny – despite the risk of arrest.

Families of Israeli hostages are marching to Jerusalem to demand that their loved ones not be left behind. Gaza’s Health Ministry says the number of people killed in the blockaded territory since October 7th has now surpassed 30,000.

Ghana is making identifying as a member of the LGBTQ+ community a crime. A new bill passed by the country’s parliament imposes up to a three-year prison sentence for openly identifying as LGBTQ+ and up to 5 years for forming an advocacy or aid group dedicated to the community. Now, the country’s president must decide whether to make it law.

We cover the most important stories from around the world in the international hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5