A ‘modern-like military barracks’ nonprofit in Granville County is seeking more veteran applicants

A nonprofit in Butner is now accepting applications for its program to help serve 21st century veterans dealing with transitioning into life as a civilian.

North Carolina Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley visited Veterans Life Center on Wednesday to discuss ways to break down barriers preventing vets from receiving health care. Kinsley said veterans are facing some of the same challenges that other members in the community are facing.

“One, because we've had a large, uninsured population,” he said. “So when people are struggling with addiction or mental illness, it's easy for them to fall out of work and struggle to then have health insurance, so they have no way to pay.”

Kinsley said another challenge they face is how private insurance has historically underfunded behavioral health services.

Sharryse Piggott / WUNC Program Director Martin Woodard, State Health Secretary Kody Kinsley, Executive Director John Turner Marilyn Avila and other officials pose for a picture in the chapel of the Veterans Life Center.

The goal of Veterans Life Center is to guide 21st century veterans on a self-reliant path toward career opportunities and community reintegration. It can serve up to 50 veterans, but is only serving 27 residents right now. The executive director of the center and a veteran himself, John Turner, said it's hard for vets to ask for help.

“So, if you're a family member, or if you know of a veteran, reach out to us, be that referral for them, and get connected to us, so we can reach out to them,” he said.

The Veterans Life Center — which Turner refers to as a “modern-like military barracks” — offers therapy, counseling, housing and life-skill development for vets. Turner said they’re not just serving veterans in North Carolina. The center is also serving vets in Virginia. People can sign up by visiting the Veterans Life Center website.

According to the state health department, North Carolina is home to over 750,000 veterans.