© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
8801 J.M. Keynes Dr. Ste. 91
Charlotte NC 28262
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What Donald Trump's indictments mean for the election and our legal system

WAMU 88.5 | By Anna Casey, A.C. Valdez
Published April 15, 2024 at 6:53 PM EDT
Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives ahead of the start of jury selection at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives ahead of the start of jury selection at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City.

We’veneverbeen here before. A former presidentisbeing tried in criminalcourt while he’srunning for reelection.

Donald Trump faces four separate indictments. And only one of them will go to trial before November. That’s a case that got underway yesterday in a Manhattan courtroom with jury selection.Trump is charged with falsifying business documents ahead of the 2016 election to cover up payments he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

With a former president facing an unprecedented four indictments, what sets this case in New York apart? And what could the treatment of a former president reveal about our legal system more broadly?

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5
Tags
1A
Anna Casey, A.C. Valdez