Rings and Things: The start of the Summer Olympics in Paris

WAMU 88.5 | By Michael Falero
Published July 21, 2024 at 9:12 PM EDT
A general view of the Eiffel Tower with the Olympic Rings from the Arc de Triomphe ahead of the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.
A general view of the Eiffel Tower with the Olympic Rings from the Arc de Triomphe ahead of the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

The 2024 Summer Olympics are nearly here.

The host city, Paris, will kick off the Games with an opening ceremony on Friday. A flotilla of boats will make its way down the city’s river, the Seine.

This is the first in a special 1A series we’re bringing you this week about the Summer Olympics. It’s called “Rings and Things.”

We’ll take part of the show over the next four days to bring you the Olympics from a new angle. A different story embedded in this massive, international competition. 

We examine how Paris prepared and the challenges that could still remain for the city during the 16 days of competition. We also look at what sports and athletes you should keep an eye out for.

