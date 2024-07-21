© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Who will replace Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee?

WAMU 88.5 | By Michael Falero
Published July 21, 2024 at 8:58 PM EDT
US Vice President Kamala Harris attends a moderated conversation with former Trump administration national security official Olivia Troye and former Republican voter Amanda Stratton in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
US Vice President Kamala Harris attends a moderated conversation with former Trump administration national security official Olivia Troye and former Republican voter Amanda Stratton in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Given the weekend’s events, Vice President Kamala Harris looks like she is best placed to the Democratic nominee.

But it’s not a lock. At least not yet. And that’s in part because Joe Biden has not resigned from the presidency – despite calls from Republicans for him to do so.

Which means the country will be wading through some untested waters for the next few weeks. How much time do the Democrats have to turn thingsaroundin their favor?

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5

Tags
1A
Michael Falero
Michael Falero is a radio reporter, currently covering voting and the 2020 election. He previously covered environment and energy for WFAE. Before joining WFAE in 2019, Michael worked as a producer for a number of local news podcasts based in Charlotte and Boston. He's a graduate of the Transom Story Workshop intensive on Cape Cod and UNC Chapel Hill.
See stories by Michael Falero