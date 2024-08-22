What we talk about when we talk about wilderness

About 100 years ago, the U.S. decided it would set aside somelandand legally call it “wilderness.”

In 1964, it went a step further and signed into law the Wilderness Act which designated more than 800 areas across the U.S. as wilderness.

How does a place get the official “wilderness” label? And how are these places changing?

Reporterand executive producer Marissa Ortega-Welchexplores that in her podcast “How Wild.”It’s produced in partnership with KALW public media.

She took quite the journey to hear from those involved in thesewildernessissuesfirsthand. We ask her what she learned.

