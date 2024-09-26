WFAE partners with Queens University of Charlotte to host: "Beauty and Barbershop: A Conversation About the 2024 Elections." The nonpartisan event aimed to foster dialogue and understand the thoughts of young people of color regarding the upcoming election.

Representatives from the Charlotte Black Voter Project and the Latino Civic Engagement Committee discussed their efforts to increase voter turnout among minority groups at the polls and address the challenges community members face with voting. The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections was on hand to inform students about the voting process.