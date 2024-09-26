Beauty and Barbershop: A Conversation About the 2024 Elections
WFAE partners with Queens University of Charlotte to host: "Beauty and Barbershop: A Conversation About the 2024 Elections." The nonpartisan event aimed to foster dialogue and understand the thoughts of young people of color regarding the upcoming election.
Representatives from the Charlotte Black Voter Project and the Latino Civic Engagement Committee discussed their efforts to increase voter turnout among minority groups at the polls and address the challenges community members face with voting. The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections was on hand to inform students about the voting process.
1 of 15 — IMG_5427-2.jpg
"Beauty and Barbershop: A Conversation About the 2024 Elections," a nonpartisan event hosted by WFAE and Queens University of Charlotte, on Sept. 23, 2024.
Sophie Willen / Queens University
2 of 15 — IMG_5256.jpg
"Beauty and Barbershop: A Conversation About the 2024 Elections," a nonpartisan event hosted by WFAE and Queens University of Charlotte, on Sept. 23, 2024.
Sophie Willen / Queens University
3 of 15 — IMG_5202.jpg
"Beauty and Barbershop: A Conversation About the 2024 Elections," a nonpartisan event hosted by WFAE and Queens University of Charlotte, on Sept. 23, 2024.
Sophie Willen / Queens University
4 of 15 — IMG_5266.jpg
"Beauty and Barbershop: A Conversation About the 2024 Elections," a nonpartisan event hosted by WFAE and Queens University of Charlotte, on Sept. 23, 2024.
Sophie Willen / Queens University
5 of 15 — IMG_5372-2.jpg
"Beauty and Barbershop: A Conversation About the 2024 Elections," a nonpartisan event hosted by WFAE and Queens University of Charlotte, on Sept. 23, 2024.
Sophie Willen / Queens University
6 of 15 — IMG_5243.jpg
"Beauty and Barbershop: A Conversation About the 2024 Elections," a nonpartisan event hosted by WFAE and Queens University of Charlotte, on Sept. 23, 2024.
Sophie Willen / Queens University
7 of 15 — IMG_5267.jpg
"Beauty and Barbershop: A Conversation About the 2024 Elections," a nonpartisan event hosted by WFAE and Queens University of Charlotte, on Sept. 23, 2024.
Sophie Willen / Queens University
8 of 15 — IMG_5431.jpg
"Beauty and Barbershop: A Conversation About the 2024 Elections," a nonpartisan event hosted by WFAE and Queens University of Charlotte, on Sept. 23, 2024.
Sophie Willen / Queens University
9 of 15 — IMG_5128.jpg
"Beauty and Barbershop: A Conversation About the 2024 Elections," a nonpartisan event hosted by WFAE and Queens University of Charlotte, on Sept. 23, 2024.
Sophie Willen / Queens University
10 of 15 — IMG_5394.jpg
"Beauty and Barbershop: A Conversation About the 2024 Elections," a nonpartisan event hosted by WFAE and Queens University of Charlotte, on Sept. 23, 2024.
Sophie Willen / Queens University
11 of 15 — IMG_5287.jpg
"Beauty and Barbershop: A Conversation About the 2024 Elections," a nonpartisan event hosted by WFAE and Queens University of Charlotte, on Sept. 23, 2024.
Sophie Willen / Queens University
12 of 15 — IMG_5293.jpg
"Beauty and Barbershop: A Conversation About the 2024 Elections," a nonpartisan event hosted by WFAE and Queens University of Charlotte, on Sept. 23, 2024.
Sophie Willen / Queens University
13 of 15 — IMG_5311.jpg
"Beauty and Barbershop: A Conversation About the 2024 Elections," a nonpartisan event hosted by WFAE and Queens University of Charlotte, on Sept. 23, 2024.
Sophie Willen / Queens University
14 of 15 — IMG_5209-2.jpg
"Beauty and Barbershop: A Conversation About the 2024 Elections," a nonpartisan event hosted by WFAE and Queens University of Charlotte, on Sept. 23, 2024.
Sophie Willen / Queens University
15 of 15 — IMG_5467-2.jpg
"Beauty and Barbershop: A Conversation About the 2024 Elections," a nonpartisan event hosted by WFAE and Queens University of Charlotte, on Sept. 23, 2024.
Sophie Willen / Queens University