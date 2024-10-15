© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Washed out road
Helene: Aftermath and Recovery
Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida on Sept. 26, 2024. Weakened to a tropical depression, the massive storm moved across the Carolinas dumping rain. The catastrophic flooding caused by Helene has devastated much of western South Carolina and North Carolina.

Cooper, FEMA head urge stop to Helene misinformation

WUNC | By Bradley George
Published October 15, 2024 at 1:27 PM EDT
Governor Cooper traveled to Transylvania and Henderson counties to assess storm damage and recovery operations in Western North Carolina. While in Transylvania County, Governor Cooper met with local elected officials and small business owners before visiting a major employer that suffered damage from Hurricane Helene. In Henderson County, Governor Cooper thanked North Carolina National Guard soldiers at a supplies warehouse before touring Fletcher to survey damage and thank volunteers.
Courtesy of Gov. Roy Cooper's office
On Oct. 11, Gov. Cooper met with North Carolina National Guard soldiers at a supplies warehouse in Henderson County before touring Fletcher to survey damage and thank volunteers.

One hundred and seventy thousand North Carolinians have applied for FEMA assistance in the wake of Helene and 77,000 have been approved, according to state officials who gave an update on storm recovery efforts on Tuesday.

Will Ray, North Carolina’s emergency management director, said 4,600 people are staying in hotels and another 500 people are housed in shelters throughout western North Carolina.

Gov. Roy Cooper opened the briefing with the announcement of a state taskforce, led by the Department of Public Safety, that is trying to track down people who were reported missing after the storm. Many friends and loved ones called the United Way’s 211 line with missing persons reports. Cooper said the task force is working to reconcile those reports with people who have been found.

“As of today, the task force number of unaccounted for people is 92,” he said. “The task force, law enforcement and other partners will continue working to locate those who are unaccounted for, and I am thankful for their efforts.”

He said numbers will fluctuate as the group continues its work.

Cooper, joined by Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, spent a considerable amount of time in the briefing pleading with politicians and social media users to stop sharing misinformation about storm aid. Cooper specifically called out Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, the Republican candidate for governor, who has criticized the Cooper administration’s response.

“He needs to stop it,” Cooper said. “And there are other people who need to stop this disinformation which is ending up hurting people who've lost everything.”

A man was arrested in Rutherford County over the weekend, after the sheriff's office said he called in a threat that targeted FEMA employees. Criswell, the FEMA Administrator, said her staff temporarily halted door-to-door canvassing in affected areas “out of an abundance of caution.”

“We still had people working with our EOCs (emergency operations centers) and we now have resumed all normal operations. And I have people going door to door, and we continue to be in the field,” she said.

Cooper said he’s directed the Department of Public Safety and other state agencies to coordinate law enforcement assistance to FEMA workers if needed.
Politics
Bradley George
Bradley George is WUNC's AM reporter. A North Carolina native, his public radio career has taken him to Atlanta, Birmingham, Nashville and most recently WUSF in Tampa. While there, he reported on the COVID-19 pandemic and was part of the station's Murrow award winning coverage of the 2020 election. Along the way, he has reported for NPR, Marketplace, The Takeaway, and the BBC World Service. Bradley is a graduate of Guilford College, where he majored in Theatre and German.
See stories by Bradley George