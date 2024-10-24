U.S. officials say North Korea has sent troops to Russia for training

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

The U.S. says it has evidence that North Korea has sent troops to Russia possibly to fight with them against Ukraine.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Ukraine and South Korea also say this. Russia and North Korea are denying this news, which, if true, would suggest an expansion of the war.

MARTIN: With me now is NPR's international correspondent, Anthony Kuhn, in Seoul, South Korea. Anthony, good morning.

ANTHONY KUHN, BYLINE: Hey, Michel.

MARTIN: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says the U.S. has evidence of North Korean troops in Russia. What evidence does it have?

KUHN: He didn't say exactly what they've got. There's been all sorts of stuff in the media, from purported satellite pictures of Russian troop transports to videos of North Korean troops receiving Russian uniforms, but none of this has been confirmed. Now, South Korea's spy chief has said that about 3,000 North Korean troops are already being trained in Russia, with plans to increase to about 10,000 by December. Austin says that the U.S. is not certain that these North Korean troops are necessarily going to fight in Ukraine, but if they did, it would be a very serious matter. And if you think about it, Asian troops have just not been involved in a European conflict since World War I.

MARTIN: What is North Korea hoping to get in exchange for this deployment if that is in fact what's happening?

KUHN: Well, North Korea would like to certainly generate revenue and make friends through its weapons exports. The U.S. and South Korea believe North Korea has shipped a lot of artillery shells and short-range missiles to Russia, possibly with engineers to help the Russians use them. Consider that North Korean troops have had no significant combat experience since the end of the Korean War in 1953, and they'd like them to get some. And if North Koreans are going to fight and die in Ukraine, I think North Korea would like Russia to repay their sacrifice with some military aid. North Korea has gotten help from Russia with military satellites. It's unclear if they're willing to give any more.

MARTIN: Now, you know, you might argue that 10,000 North Korean troops is actually not very many when compared to the hundreds of thousands Russia has in Ukraine. So is it reasonable to say that this might be a political statement?

KUHN: I think so. Analysts tell me that North Korea wants to show Russia that it's a loyal ally. North Korea wants to show the U.S. that it needs to keep North Korea on its agenda despite elections in the Middle East. Also, Ukraine has a message to send, which is that it needs aid. I spoke to retired South Korean Navy Captain Yoon Sukjoon, and he pointed out that South Korea has said it might respond by sending weapons to Ukraine, which is what Kyiv wanted to hear. Here's what he said.

YOON SUKJOON: (Non-English language spoken).

KUHN: "South Korea is saying we will now stand on the U.S. side and sell offensive weapons to Ukraine, and that helps Ukraine," he said, "and I think that's ultimately what Ukraine wanted to get from President Zelenskyy's disclosure that North Korea is sending troops." So he's saying it's in Kyiv's interest to play up military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow.

MARTIN: Now, Russia has warned South Korea not to get involved in the conflict. How might they respond to that?

KUHN: Well, South Korea says it will not sit idly by while North Korea sends troops, but they haven't said exactly what they'll do. And frankly, they're in a tough spot. President Yoon Suk Yeol has taken a hard line on North Korea. And while he could send troops or weapons, they don't want Russia to give North Korea more substantial help, so they are likely to proceed very cautiously in reacting.

MARTIN: That is NPR's international correspondent, Anthony Kuhn, in Seoul, South Korea. Anthony, thank you.

KUHN: Thanks, Michel.

(SOUNDBITE OF AK'S "BLOSSOM") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.