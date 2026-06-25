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NEWS BRIEFS

Lumbee Tribe says no to accelerated gambling development

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published June 25, 2026 at 8:45 AM EDT
During his 2024 campaign, Trump promised to fight for federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe.
Cornell Watson
/
https://cornellwatson.com/
During his 2024 campaign, Trump promised to fight for federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe.

Lumbee tribal members overwhelmingly voted down a constitutional amendment Tuesday that would have given tribal leaders more power over casino gaming development. Nearly 10,000 enrolled tribal members cast ballots across 21 precincts and through absentee voting in Robeson County. Opponents argued the amendment would concentrate power among tribal leaders and remove a referendum voting system already in the Lumbee constitution. Tribal leadership backed the measure as a way to speed up plans for a proposed Lumbee casino resort near Interstate 95.
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Julian Berger
Julian Berger is a Race & Equity Reporter at WFAE, Charlotte’s NPR affiliate. His reporting focuses on Charlotte's Latino community and immigration policy. He is an award-winning journalist who has earned Regional Edward R. Murrow and RTDNAC awards for his coverage of heightened immigration enforcement.
See stories by Julian Berger