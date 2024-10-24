Voters in Erie County, Pa., speak out about issues they say are key to their vote

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Now, a couple of weeks ago, I was on the other side of the state in Erie County. It's been a swing area, part of the swing state that Pennsylvania has become in recent elections. I met Morgan Sinon (ph) there at a career fair at Gannon University. She is 22 years old. She's getting her master's in business analytics, and she's looking forward to voting.

MORGAN SINON: Just to, you know, have my voice heard. Even though it may seem like, you know, small fish in a big pond, you know, if there's enough small fish, you can make an impact and everything.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Nearby in Meadville, Pennsylvania, it was Bill Harry's (ph) first day volunteering at the Republican headquarters.

BILL HARRY: There has to be a face that is not militant when it comes to politics, that it has to be about civil disagreements, about loving people that don't like your politics. And I love what the Republican Party can be.

MARTIN: Over at one of the Democratic campaign offices in Erie, Annie Johnson (ph) stopped a top of this while picking up Harris-Walz yard signs.

ANNIE JOHNSON: Use your common sense, you know? See her plan - the plan, the plan, the plan. If you don't have a plan and all you want to do is downgrade someone, you know, talk about someone, you know, I'm not listening to that. I'm listening to what she has to say, what she's going to do for me and my family - you know what I mean? - in my community, where I live. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

