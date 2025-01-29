North Fork fire in McDowell County 90% contained; crews monitor hot spots

This is a developing story. Updated on Feb. 4.

The North Fork Fire near the Woodlawn Community in McDowell County is now 90% contained, with firefighters making significant progress. The fire, which has burned about 644 acres, has held steady at that size since Monday, according to the latest update from the U.S. Forest Service.

Crews were able to use specialized drones equipped with infrared cameras to find remaining hot spots. "Several locations are still holding heat, especially in Hurricane Helene damaged areas," the U.S. Forest Service said in its update. The warm, sunny weather is causing some smoke to rise from these spots.

Along with U.S. Forest Service crews, the North Carolina Forest Service, McDowell County Emergency Management, and the Woodlawn Fire Department are on the ground assisting.

The Forest Service says no structures are at risk and investigators are still trying to determine what started the fire. Officials are urging everyone who lives in or visits the area to be extra careful with fire, because there's a lot of dry, dead wood on the ground after Hurricane Helene.

The Mountains to Sea Trail between Hwy 221 and FSR 106, Bald Mountain Road (FSR 150) and Graveyard Mountain Road (FSR 149) remain closed for the safety of the public and firefighters. Recreationists are asked to avoid the area.

Update on Feb. 3.

Rainy weather over the weekend proved beneficial for firefighters battling the North Fork Fire near Marion in McDowell County. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire, which has burned an estimated 644 acres near the Woodland community, is now 65% contained.

The fire, concentrated in rugged terrain previously impacted by Hurricane Helene, nearly doubled in size on Friday afternoon before receiving much-needed rainfall overnight. Approximately half an inch of rain fell on the area, aiding containment efforts.

Despite the fire's growth, no homes are currently threatened. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Several area roads and trails remain closed for public and firefighter safety. These closures include the Mountains to Sea Trail between Hwy 221 and FSR 106, Bald Mountain Road (FSR 150), and Graveyard Mountain Road (FSR 149). Recreationists are urged to avoid the area.

Update on Jan. 31

In McDowell County, firefighters have made progress controlling two wildfires that have scorched more than 500 acres. The Crooked Creek fire is fully contained while the North Fork fire has continued to grow.

The Crooked Creek fire, off Bat Cave Road in Old Fort, was declared fully contained late Thursday afternoon. Sparked by a downed power line Wednesday morning, the fire burned 220 acres. One home was damaged, and several outbuildings were destroyed, according to McDowell Emergency Management. No injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, firefighters conducted burnout operations Thursday night on the North Fork fire in Marion. The fire, which began Wednesday afternoon near the Woodlawn Community, had burned 350 acres by Friday afternoon and was 40% contained. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire is burning in areas that received heavy damage from Hurricane Helene, but no structures are currently threatened, and no evacuations are in place. The cause remains under investigation.

The Mountains to Sea Trail between Hwy 221 and FSR 106, Bald Mountain Road (FSR 150) and Graveyard Mountain Road (FSR 149) remain closed for the safety of the public and firefighters. Recreationists are asked to avoid the area.

Smoke from the fires is impacting air quality in the area. McDowell, Yancey and Mitchell counties are under a Code Orange alert, which means people with respiratory conditions like asthma, older adults and young children are advised to avoid exercise and other strenuous activities outdoors.