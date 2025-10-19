Four homicides in Charlotte over the weekend

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating four homicides that occurred between early Saturday morning and early Sunday.

The first homicide happened shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Wembley Drive in the Eastway Division. Officers responding to an Assault with a Deadly Weapon call found 50-year-old Ernesto Caraballo Toledo suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later Saturday, around 4:45 p.m., police were called to the 5600 block of North Graham Street in the North Tryon Division. Officers found a man who had been shot multiple times. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Just minutes later, at approximately 5 p.m., officers responded to another shooting in the 100 block of Park Fairfax Drive. When they arrived, they located a male victim with a gunshot wound. He was also pronounced dead by MEDIC.

The fourth homicide took place early Sunday morning, around 1:25 a.m., in the 4600 block of Wilkinson Boulevard in the Freedom Division. Off-duty officers working nearby heard gunfire and discovered a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

CMPD Maj. Dave Johnson briefed the news media regarding Sunday morning's shooting and addressed the number of shootings over the weekend.

"This has been a particularly, tragically violent weekend in Charlotte with four homicides in less than 24 hours," Johnson said.

CMPD Major on scene providing a briefing regarding the homicide: pic.twitter.com/LAxYqggwxD — CMPD News (@CMPD) October 19, 2025

Authorities urge anyone with information about the shootings to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or submit a tip at charlottecrimestoppers.com.