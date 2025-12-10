Hospitals implement visitor restrictions as flu season ramps up

Flu season is underway, and several local hospital systems are tightening visitor rules to limit the spread of respiratory illnesses.

Atrium Health will implement temporary visitor restrictions starting Wednesday across its hospitals, including emergency departments, inpatient hospice and acute care facilities. Officials say anyone with respiratory symptoms should avoid visiting. Children 12 and younger are not allowed in patient care areas unless a clinical team approves an exception.

CaroMont Health is also putting restrictions in place. Visitors must be at least 13 years old and symptom-free to enter patient areas, the system said.