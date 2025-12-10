© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Rising seas could wipe out most of New Bern's conserved wetlands by 2100

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published December 10, 2025 at 11:48 AM EST

A new study from UNC–Chapel Hill warns that New Bern could lose most of its conserved wetlands as sea levels rise.

Researchers found that three feet of sea level rise would destroy about 60% of the city’s protected wetland areas. Those wetlands help reduce fish kills, improve water quality and store carbon. Their loss could cost the town an estimated $50,000 a year, according to the study.

The report says expanded conservation, restoration and preservation efforts could help offset some of the projected damage.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change predicts sea levels could rise more than 3.5 feet by 2100, posing risks to coastal communities worldwide.
Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
