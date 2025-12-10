© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Mecklenburg commissioners warned Medicaid mental health care at risk without state budget

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published December 10, 2025 at 11:34 AM EST
Photo illustration by Rachel Crumpler using Canva.
/
NC Health News

Mecklenburg County leaders say uncertainty around state and federal funding could jeopardize behavioral health services heading into the new year.

Division Director Dr. Cotrane Penn told commissioners Tuesday that the North Carolina General Assembly’s failure to pass a state budget — combined with provisions in the Trump administration’s tax and spending bill — puts Medicaid expansion at risk. North Carolina’s expansion law includes a trigger that automatically ends the program if the state’s share of costs rises above 10%.

“The minute that the state has to pay more than 10%, we're out,” Penn said. “And so that is at risk. We don't know what that's gonna look like.”

More than 347,000 Mecklenburg County residents receive health coverage through Medicaid.
Politics
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports